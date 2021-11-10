Russia Expects to Continue Dialogue With Canada on Arctic - Ambassador

Russia looks forward to continuing a constructive dialogue with Canada on the Arctic, both bilaterally and under the current Russian chairmanship of the key regional organization, Ambassador in Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Russia looks forward to continuing a constructive dialogue with Canada on the Arctic, both bilaterally and under the current Russian chairmanship of the key regional organization, Ambassador in Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik.

The Arctic Council, which was set up in 1996, brings together eight nations - Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Russia, Sweden, and the United States. Countries take turns to hold the two-year chairmanship. Russia's chairmanship began on May 20.

"We look forward to continuing a constructive dialogue with our Canadian partners on Arctic affairs under the current Russian chairmanship and in a bilateral format," Stepanov said.

Cooperation between Arctic countries has always been open and generally depoliticized, the diplomat continued. Moreover, all Arctic states feel their special responsibility for preserving this unique region, he stressed.

"The 'Arctic Eight' focuses on dialogue and economic cooperation with respect for the nature of the north. Moreover, in the difficult international environment, such a basis for cooperation remains an important channel of communication and ensuring predictability, despite differences," Stepanov said.

The priorities of the Russian chairmanship are in many respects consonant with the Canadian, he noted.

"Russia and Canada understand the climatic vulnerability of the Arctic and are focused on further promoting economic cooperation in the region and developing reliable infrastructure there," he said.

Upon taking the helm, Moscow announced that its four key priorities would be enhancing the sustainability and resilience of Arctic communities, taking steps to combat the impact of climate change, promoting sustainable socio-economic development in the region, and strengthening the Arctic Council's governance.