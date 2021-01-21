UrduPoint.com
Russia Expects To Have Constructive Dialogue With US On Korean Peninsula - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 11:10 AM

Russia Expects to Have Constructive Dialogue With US on Korean Peninsula - Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Russia expects to have a constructive dialogue with the new US administration on the Korean peninsula, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik.

The incoming US administration will review the entire approach and policy toward North Korea, President Joe Biden's nominee for Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, said during his Senate confirmation hearing.

"Our diplomats are familiar with Kurt Campbell tapped for the position of regional coordinator for Asia policy in the National Security Council. We hope to have a constructive dialogue with him on strengthening peace and stability ” on the Korean peninsula, among other things," Antonov said.

