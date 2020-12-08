UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Expects To Make 6Mln Covid Vaccine Doses Monthly Starting In January - Scientist

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 08:00 PM

Russia Expects to Make 6Mln Covid Vaccine Doses Monthly Starting in January - Scientist

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Russia expects to produce at least 6 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine per month starting in January, director of the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Alexander Gintzburg, said.

"I can tell you today that this technology has been transferred to four platforms, let's call it Russian 'big pharma,' which means that we can not just hope but be certain that Russia will produce at least six million doses of the vaccine a month, starting in January. At least that, and possibly more," Gintzburg said.

The Gamaleya center developed Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, the first one in the world to be approved by a national health authority.

Related Topics

World Technology Russia January Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Civil Aviation Authority partners with du fo ..

46 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Digital Authority signs partnership agre ..

1 hour ago

Forbes' Asia 100 Digital stars list mentions Mahi ..

2 hours ago

Expert-led workshops at SEF 2020 cultivate more im ..

2 hours ago

The Arts Councils who are not working for the prom ..

2 hours ago

Nawaz Sharif suggests all resignations be submitte ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.