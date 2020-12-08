Russia Expects to Make 6Mln Covid Vaccine Doses Monthly Starting in January - Scientist

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Russia expects to produce at least 6 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine per month starting in January, director of the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Alexander Gintzburg, said.

"I can tell you today that this technology has been transferred to four platforms, let's call it Russian 'big pharma,' which means that we can not just hope but be certain that Russia will produce at least six million doses of the vaccine a month, starting in January. At least that, and possibly more," Gintzburg said.

The Gamaleya center developed Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, the first one in the world to be approved by a national health authority.