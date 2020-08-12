Russia Expects to Produce 5Mln Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Monthly - Gamaleya Institute

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Russia may be able to produce 5 million doses of its new COVID-19 vaccine monthly by December, the director of the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Alexander Gintsburg, said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Russian Health Ministry became the fist national health authority in the world to register a coronavirus vaccine.

"We expect them [manufacturers] to reach the target capacity by December or January ... The target is about 5 million per month, perhaps more," Gintsburg told a press conference.