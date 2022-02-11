UrduPoint.com

Russia Expects To Reach Agreement With US, NATO On Security Guarantees - Polyanskiy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2022 | 12:03 PM

Russia Expects to Reach Agreement With US, NATO on Security Guarantees - Polyanskiy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Russia assumes it will succeed in reaching an agreement with the United States and NATO allies on the European security guarantees, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We assume that we will succeed in reaching an agreement with the US and NATO, since they must share the same desire to preserve world stability and strengthen security in Europe, at least on the basis of self-preservation," Polyanskiy said.

