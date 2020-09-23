UrduPoint.com
Russia Expects To Receive Details Of Navalny's Medical Tests From Germany - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 01:50 AM

Russia Expects to Receive Details of Navalny's Medical Tests From Germany - Ambassador

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Russia expects to receive from Germany samples of medical tests that were carried out on Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny in Berlin, this is in line with all international agreements, Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechaev said in an interview with the Berliner Zeitung newspaper.

"Germany, meanwhile, sent samples [of Navalny's medical tests] to laboratories in France, Sweden and the OPCW. So we also expect to receive samples. This is in line with all international agreements. We are surprised that we faced such resistance," Nechaev said.

More Stories From World

