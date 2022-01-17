Russia Expects to Receive Response to Security Proposals in Next Few Days - Lavrov

Russia expects to receive answers from the West to its security proposals in the next few days, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) Russia expects to receive answers from the West to its security proposals in the next few days, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"We are firmly counting on the concrete answers promised to us to those draft documents that Russia handed over to the United States and NATO members. There is reason to believe that some contacts on this topic will take place these days," Lavrov told reporters.