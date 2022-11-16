Russia Expects to See Results From JCPOA Talks Before End of This Year - Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Russia expects concluding talks on Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) before the end of this year, the Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Tuesday.

"I expect and hope that this will take place. I think there are chances," Ulyanov told reporters during his visit to the United Nations in New York when asked if agreements on the JCPOA could be reached by the end of the year.

Ulyanov also said that now that the US is done with midterm elections, the American partners can return to the final stages of talks.