Russia Expects To Ship S-400 Missile Defense Systems To India As Planned - Diplomat

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 07:35 PM

Russia Expects to Ship S-400 Missile Defense Systems to India as Planned - Diplomat

Russia will make every effort to deliver S-400 missile defense systems to India as scheduled, the deputy to Russian ambassador in New Delhi said on Wednesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Russia will make every effort to deliver S-400 missile defense systems to India as scheduled, the deputy to Russian ambassador in New Delhi said on Wednesday.

"These systems are to be delivered to India by 2023. We will do what it takes to meet this agreed deadline," Roman Babushkin, Russia's second-highest ranking diplomat in India, told reporters.

He said the two countries were working together to secure their defense industry partnership from "external negative factors, such as unilateral financial and political curbs imposed by other countries."

Russia and India struck the $5.43 billion arms deal in October last year. The US Department of State said it could impose restrictions on any country engaged in transactions with Russia's defense sector under the 2017 Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act.

