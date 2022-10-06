Russia Expects to Sign Oil, Gas Swap Agreement With Iran by End of 2022 - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Russia expects to sign an agreement with Iran on swap oil and gas supplies by the end of 2022, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"I am counting on it," Novak replied to a question on whether an agreement with Iran on oil and gas exchange operations can be concluded before the end of 2022.

The deputy prime minister noted that work is underway in this direction, ministries and companies are cooperating.

"Technical details are being worked out. There are some issues in terms of transport, logistics, price, and tariff formation. That is, these are commercial contracts that must be worked out in detail. Our economic operators are working in this direction," Novak concluded.