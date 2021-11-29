Russia Expects to Soon Sign Arctic LNG 2 Loan Documentation With Chinese Partners - Novak

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia expects that Chinese partners will sign loan documentation on the Arctic LNG 2 gas project in the near future, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Russia expects that Chinese partners will sign loan documentation on the Arctic LNG 2 gas project in the near future, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

"It is not the first year that we have been cooperating in such a promising area as the production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) .

.. Today, special attention is paid to the Arctic LNG 2 (project). Since April, the project has already been financed by Russian banks, and we expect the signing of loan documentation by Chinese partners in the near future," Novak told the Russian-Chinese Energy business Forum.