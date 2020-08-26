UrduPoint.com
Russia Expects Turkey To Preserve Kariye Relics - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 12:40 AM

Russia Expects Turkey to Preserve Kariye Relics - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Russia expects that Turkey will preserve numerous mosaics and frescoes of another former Byzantine church that will be turned into a mosque, a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said Tuesday.

The 5th century Church of the Holy Saviour in Chora was converted into a mosque called Kariye during the Ottoman conquest in the 16th century and became a museum in 1945. Turkish President Recept Tayyip Erdogan has now ordered a religious authority to take over the UNESCO heritage site and reopen it to Muslim worshipers, after similarly turning Hagia Sophia into a mosque last month.

"We expect that the use of Kariye will be fully in line with its status as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the handling of this unique historical building will not limit public access," Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

The spokeswoman stressed that Turkey was expected to preserve both the building and its centuries-old interior mosaics, frescoes and other Byzantine-era decorations, which have survived almost intact into the modern days.

