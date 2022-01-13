UrduPoint.com

Russia Expects Turkey To Refrain From Ill-Considered Statements On Kazakhstan - Zakharova

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2022 | 09:57 PM

Russia Expects Turkey to Refrain From Ill-Considered Statements on Kazakhstan - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Moscow expects Turkey to refrain from making ill-conceived statements on Kazakhstan and to avoid attempts to "catch a fish in troubled waters," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We expect that Turkish officials will continue to refrain from such ill-conceived reasoning out loud," she said during a briefing, commenting on a statement by a Turkish official describing Kazakhstan as a country "that first freed itself from Soviet oppression, and now some forces allegedly threaten to put her under a senseless yoke."

"This tragic, complex, extraordinary situation for Kazakhstan required conjugation of efforts and definitely should not be considered as an opportunity to harm, to catch fish in troubled waters," Zakharova added.

