UrduPoint.com

Russia Expects Turkey, UN To Achieve Removal Of Obstacles To Russian Grain Export - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2022 | 04:00 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2022) Russia expects UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkey to get the United States and Europe to remove obstacles to Russia's grain and fertilizer exports to world markets, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

"Now we expect both the UN Secretary-General and the Turkish side - since they are parties to the agreement - that they get the Europeans and Americans to remove the obstacles that I mentioned to the implementation of the Russian part of the deal," Lavrov said at the UN General Assembly.

According to Lavrov, Russian grain plays an incommensurably greater role than Ukrainian grain.

Lavrov added that 300,000 tons of fertilizers are stuck in European ports, and Russian companies are ready to give up the rights to these fertilizers so that they can be sent to developing countries in need.

