UrduPoint.com

Russia Expects UN Chief To Launch Arbitration With US Over Visas - Polyanskiy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Russia Expects UN Chief to Launch Arbitration With US Over Visas - Polyanskiy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Russia is counting on the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to begin arbitration proceedings with the United States over its repeated failure to issue visas to Russian diplomats attending the events at the UN headquarters, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy told Sputnik.

Last week, the head of Russia's Mission Legal Executive Office, Sergey Leonidchenko, said that Moscow seeks an immediate launch of arbitration between the United States and the United Nations, as Washington violates its obligations as the country that hosts the United Nations headquarters and delays visas to Russian diplomats.

"So it's up to the Secretary General and we still count that he will be able to launch this procedure.

We think that he has all the necessary elements to do so," Polyanskiy told Sputnik. "Because, again, the problems pile up right now, they are not solved in the way they should be solved."

"There is no concrete mechanism that would compel him to do it. It's up to him. He is a wise person. He is at the head of our organization so I think that he will find the best moment. We hope that it will be done sooner rather than later," Polyanskiy said when asked if there was any specific timeline regarding the arbitration process.

The problems with diplomatic visas happen not only vis-a-vis Russia, but vis-a-vis other states as well, he added.

Related Topics

United Nations Moscow Russia Washington United States All Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2023

51 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th March 2023

56 minutes ago
 Scotland stun Spain in Euro 2024 qualifier

Scotland stun Spain in Euro 2024 qualifier

8 hours ago
 President of UAE receives Ramadan well-wishers

President of UAE receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 Umm AL Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Umm AL Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.