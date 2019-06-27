UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Moscow expects the upcoming report of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on the outcome of her visit to Venezuela to be balanced, Artyom Kozhin, the deputy director of the Information and Press Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry, said on Thursday.

Bachelet was on her first visit to Venezuela as the UN human rights commissioner from June 19-21. She promised to listen to "all voices" and to act to promote and protect human rights of all Venezuelan people.

"The arrival of .. Bachelet to Venezuela was important in terms of establishing a constructive, non-biased interaction between the government and the opposition, and the UN bodies. We appreciate that Bachelet's visit was arranged in a balanced way and was aimed to deal impartially with the situation .

.. We expect the final report, scheduled to be released on July 5, to be made in a balanced tone," the official said.

Venezuela is currently ripped by a severe crisis that broke out in the country in January this year after US-backed Juan Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust legitimately elected President Nicolas Maduro. The United States and its allies immediately recognized Guaido and his government. Later Washington started unleashing batches of sanctions against the Latin American nation.

However, Russia, China, Iran and a number of other nations call for easing tensions in the region and voice support for Maduro. Moscow insists that Washington's strangling Venezuela with sanctions is an attempt to drag the nation into chaos.

