Russia Expects UN Secretariat To Abide By Mandate, Not Succumb To Pressure - Nebenzia

Published June 23, 2023

Russia hopes the UN Secretariat will not yield to pressure from certain member states regarding allegations that Russia is using Iranian drones in Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) Russia hopes the UN Secretariat will not yield to pressure from certain member states regarding allegations that Russia is using Iranian drones in Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Friday.

"We expect the Secretariat to strictly abide by its mandate and not to yield to pressure exerted by some states," Nebenzia said.

