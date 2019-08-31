UrduPoint.com
Russia Expects UN Secretary General To Attend Victory Day Parade 2020 - Deputy Envoy

Russia Expects UN Secretary General to Attend Victory Day Parade 2020 - Deputy Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2019) Russia has extended an invitation to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to attend the 75th Victory Day parade in Moscow in May 2020 and will be glad to see him among the guests, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Friday.

"I think it has already been announced that he was invited," Polyanskiy said when asked whether Russia planned to invite Guterres.

"Of course, we will be glad to see him," he added.

On May 9, 1945, people across the Soviet Union celebrated the victory over the Nazy Germany in World War II.

To commemorate this historic event, Russia holds Victory Parades on May 9 annually. Thousands of people come to the Red Square in central Moscow to see the march of the country's varied military units and a spectacular air show. Every year, the event is attended by leaders of other states and international organizations at the invitation of the Russian government.

For next year, 17 state leaders have already confirmed their attendance at the parade. The Kremlin said it would also send an invitation to the president of Ukraine.

