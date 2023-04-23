UrduPoint.com

Russia Expects UN To Respond To US' Non-Issuance Of Visas To Russian Journalists - Mission

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Russia Expects UN to Respond to US' Non-Issuance of Visas to Russian Journalists - Mission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2023) Russia expects the United Nations leadership and specialized international mechanisms to take the necessary steps in connection with the United States' non-issuance of visas to the Russian journalists who were to accompany Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to the UN Security Council session in New York, the Russian Permanent Mission to the UN said on Sunday.

"We count on the UN leadership and specialized international mechanisms to pay due attention to this egregious situation and take all necessary steps against the violator," the statement read.

The mission slammed Washington's decision to deny US visas to Russian journalists, pointing out that "Russian media representatives complied with all relevant terms and requirements, including a valid UN accreditation."

"We consider this step as another manifestation of neglect of the international law by the United States. When denying access to UN events for Russian journalists, the US authorities once again demonstrate their true attitude to freedom of speech and availability of information," the mission added.

