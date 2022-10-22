Russia Expects UN Will Not Probe Allegations of Iranian Drones In Ukraine - Nebenzia

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) Russia is awaiting confirmation from the UN Secretariat that it will not launch an investigation into allegations that Iranian drones are being used in Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Friday.

"We expect that the Secretariat will provide us with its definitive confirmation that they do not intend to follow the instructions of western countries in violation of the Charter and will not conduct an investigation," Nebenzia said. "If experts of the UN .

.. nonetheless start conducting a pseudo investigation baselessly referring to Resolution 2231, we can reconsider the entire package of our relationship with the UN Secretariat, because in this case it will not be possible to call it impartial."

Nebenzia said in a letter to UN chief Antonio Gutters earlier on Friday that the UN Secretariat does not have a mandate under Resolution 2231, which endorsed the Iran nuclear deal, to investigate Russia's alleged use of Iranian drones in the Ukraine conflict.