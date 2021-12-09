UrduPoint.com

Russia Expects US, Europe Not To Cross Moscow's 'Red Lines' - Foreign Ministry

Russia Expects US, Europe Not to Cross Moscow's 'Red Lines' - Foreign Ministry

Russia expects the United States and its European allies not to cross Moscow's "red lines" as it will help to avoid confrontation, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Russia expects the United States and its European allies not to cross Moscow's "red lines" as it will help to avoid confrontation, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"We hope that Washington and its European allies will show wisdom and finally remember the fundamental principle of equal and indivisible security, which presupposes taking into account the interests and concerns of all Euro-Atlantic states without exception.

And they will not cross the 'red lines' that exist and are formulated very clearly and intelligibly for opponents. This will help to avoid further increase in confrontation," Ryabkov told the board of trustees of the Russian International Affairs Council.

