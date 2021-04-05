Russia Expects US, Iran to Start Talks on JCPOA Restoration After April 6 Meeting -Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Russia expects the United States and Iran to start indirect talks on the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) after a meeting of the JCPOA's Joint Commission on Tuesday in Vienna, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"Tomorrow, Vienna will host a meeting of the joint commission within the framework of the JCPOA. After that, we expect the start of expert consultations, in fact, negotiations, which will be indirect. As a result of these efforts, we hope that it will be possible to remove the problems associated with the volume of Tehran's fulfillment of its obligations, but also, of course, to ease the sanctions burden that this country has been experiencing for a long time, but especially in the period after the US left the JCPOA unilaterally," Ryabkov told reporters.

The Russian diplomat also said that Iran shows readiness to work on parameters for returning to full implementation of the agreement.

"Over the past days and weeks, the Iranian side has shown a pronounced will and readiness to work on the parameters for returning to full implementation of the JCPOA, which implies both the lifting of all relevant sanctions by the American side and the return of Tehran in full to the original settings of the JCPOA," Ryabkov told reporters, adding that Russia contributed to this.

Moreover, Ryabkov said that Moscow respects Tehran's decision to refuse direct negotiations with Washington over the issue.

"We respect this decision of the Iranian side. It is no secret that Russia has come out in support of the idea of a European foreign policy service, put forward a few weeks ago, to hold an informal contact between all the JCPOA participants, as well as the United States. But as soon as a different decision was made in Tehran, we will work in the format of indirect negotiations, with which, by the way, everyone agreed, including the Americans," the diplomat said.

In addition, the Russian official said that there is no deadline for the full restoration of the JCPOA.

In turn, Iran refused to begin any talks with the US, including indirect ones, until Washington follows the conditions of the deal and lifts all sanctions immediately and in full.