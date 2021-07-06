Russia Expects US to Ensure 'Proper Level' of Contacts for Ambassador Antonov

Russia hopes that Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov will be provided with the "level and circle of communication" that corresponds to his professional requests, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) Russia hopes that Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov will be provided with the "level and circle of communication" that corresponds to his professional requests, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

When Antonov returned to Washington in late June after three-month consultations in Moscow, he said he would meet with various US officials to discuss the fulfillment of agreements reached at the June 16 Russia-US summit. The ambassador later said, however, that not all of his requests for meetings had been granted.

"We very much hope that our American colleagues will provide him [Antonov] with the proper level and circle of communication because contacts are not still fully debugged, despite the fact that the ambassadors did return and [US] Ambassador [to Russia John] Sullivan practically immediately after his return had a fairly wide circle of contacts in Moscow.

Reciprocity is important here, we also pay attention to this," Ryabkov told Russia's The International Affairs magazine.

The return of ambassadors to Moscow and Washington was only one of the agreements reached by Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden during the landmark summit in Geneva. The two leaders agreed to launch consultations on strategic stability. They adopted a joint statement reaffirming commitment to the 1985 formula by Mikhail Gorbachev and Ronald Reagan that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.

This past Saturday, Antonov said that he has requested face-to-face meetings with the chiefs of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Central Intelligence Agency.