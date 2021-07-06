UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Expects US To Ensure 'Proper Level' Of Contacts For Ambassador Antonov

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 07:24 PM

Russia Expects US to Ensure 'Proper Level' of Contacts for Ambassador Antonov

Russia hopes that Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov will be provided with the "level and circle of communication" that corresponds to his professional requests, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) Russia hopes that Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov will be provided with the "level and circle of communication" that corresponds to his professional requests, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

When Antonov returned to Washington in late June after three-month consultations in Moscow, he said he would meet with various US officials to discuss the fulfillment of agreements reached at the June 16 Russia-US summit. The ambassador later said, however, that not all of his requests for meetings had been granted.

"We very much hope that our American colleagues will provide him [Antonov] with the proper level and circle of communication because contacts are not still fully debugged, despite the fact that the ambassadors did return and [US] Ambassador [to Russia John] Sullivan practically immediately after his return had a fairly wide circle of contacts in Moscow.

Reciprocity is important here, we also pay attention to this," Ryabkov told Russia's The International Affairs magazine.

The return of ambassadors to Moscow and Washington was only one of the agreements reached by Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden during the landmark summit in Geneva. The two leaders agreed to launch consultations on strategic stability. They adopted a joint statement reaffirming commitment to the 1985 formula by Mikhail Gorbachev and Ronald Reagan that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.

This past Saturday, Antonov said that he has requested face-to-face meetings with the chiefs of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Central Intelligence Agency.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Nuclear Vladimir Putin Geneva Circle United States June FBI All

Recent Stories

Burhan Wani's martyrdom anniversary to be commemor ..

2 minutes ago

Uzbekistan to extend railroad from Surkhandarya to ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Holds Military Drills in Southwest During N ..

2 minutes ago

NADRA to open 46 new centers at Tehsil level by Au ..

11 minutes ago

Moscow to Provide Extra Aid to Tajikistan Dependin ..

11 minutes ago

Russia, China Advocate Compliance With Regulations ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.