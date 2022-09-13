Russia Expects US to Issue Visas for Russian Delegation to Attend UNGA - Permanent Mission

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Russia expects US visas to be issued promptly to the Russian delegation to participate in the High-Level Week of the UN General Assembly session, Sergey Leonidchenko, head of the legal section of the Russian Permanent Mission to the UN, said at a UN committee meeting.

According to him, the delegation has not yet received visas.

"This is an unprecedented situation... We expect the host state to issue visas to the minister, his delegation and all accompanying persons as soon as possible, as envisioned by the agreement," Leonidchenko said.

He also said that due to the US visa policy, 34 diplomats of the Russian Permanent Mission to the UN and members of their families cannot travel to their homeland, including for humanitarian reasons.

Leonidchenko said the only way to solve the problem of non-issuance of US visas to Russian diplomats is to launch an arbitration procedure by UN Secretary General António Guterres.