UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Expects US To Make Real Proposals On Renewing Strategic Stability Dialogue - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 07:32 PM

Russia Expects US to Make Real Proposals on Renewing Strategic Stability Dialogue - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Saturday that Russia expects the United States to make concrete proposals on the timeframe of renewing dialogue on strategic stability between the states

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Saturday that Russia expects the United States to make concrete proposals on the timeframe of renewing dialogue on strategic stability between the states.

"Among other things, I reminded [US State Secretary] Mike Pompeo not only that we expect concrete proposals from the American side about the schedule for resuming dialogue on strategic stability, but also that we have made a proposal to renew the work of the bilateral group on cybersecurity," Lavrov said during a television interview.

Lavrov and Pompeo had talks earlier in April.�

The minister added that Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump also dealt with the issue of seriously considering the renewal of strategic stability dialogue during their recent phone talks.

The minister went on to say that he expressed his concern to Pompeo about the reemergence of "Russian meddling" claims in the upcoming US presidential election and proposed to set up a mechanism that would help the leaders of the two states resolve such concerns when they arise.

"I bluntly stated that we expect and already feel a new wave of accusations that we will meddle in this election campaign too, so let's create a mechanism that the presidents will rely on to deal with things that are a cause for concern for either of the sides," he said, stating that this was mentioned alongside cybersecurity cooperation issues.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has stated that Washington has yet to respond to the Russian proposal of resuming the work of the group on countering cyberthreats.

Related Topics

Election Russia Washington Trump Vladimir Putin United States April TV From Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Russia reports 5,966 new coronavirus cases

20 minutes ago

Spain&#039;s COVID-19 death toll up to 22,902

35 minutes ago

'No evidence' people with coronavirus are immunise ..

3 minutes ago

Man dies of coronavirus at Daska Kalan town

3 minutes ago

Video Conference of Normandy Four Foreign Minister ..

3 minutes ago

US COVID-19 Cases Top 900,000, Deaths Nearing 52,0 ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.