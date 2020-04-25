Russia Expects US to Make Real Proposals on Renewing Strategic Stability Dialogue - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Saturday that Russia expects the United States to make concrete proposals on the timeframe of renewing dialogue on strategic stability between the states

"Among other things, I reminded [US State Secretary] Mike Pompeo not only that we expect concrete proposals from the American side about the schedule for resuming dialogue on strategic stability, but also that we have made a proposal to renew the work of the bilateral group on cybersecurity," Lavrov said during a television interview.

Lavrov and Pompeo had talks earlier in April.�

The minister added that Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump also dealt with the issue of seriously considering the renewal of strategic stability dialogue during their recent phone talks.

The minister went on to say that he expressed his concern to Pompeo about the reemergence of "Russian meddling" claims in the upcoming US presidential election and proposed to set up a mechanism that would help the leaders of the two states resolve such concerns when they arise.

"I bluntly stated that we expect and already feel a new wave of accusations that we will meddle in this election campaign too, so let's create a mechanism that the presidents will rely on to deal with things that are a cause for concern for either of the sides," he said, stating that this was mentioned alongside cybersecurity cooperation issues.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has stated that Washington has yet to respond to the Russian proposal of resuming the work of the group on countering cyberthreats.