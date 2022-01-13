Russia Expects US to Make Response to Security Proposals, Not Populist Statements -Antonov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Moscow expects the United States to provide a reasoned written response to the Russian security guarantees proposals, not populist statements, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said.

Russia proposed draft agreements on security guarantees for NATO and the United States in late 2021.

Moscow requested guarantees that NATO would not expand eastward and will not incorporate Ukraine and other post-Soviet countries as it considers such moves as a threat to its national security.

"We are waiting for an adequate response - not in the form of populist statements, but reasoned written proposals," Antonov said, as quoted by the embassy's Facebook page.