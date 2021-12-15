Russia Expects US to Show Practical Interest in Security Guarantees Proposals - Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Russia expects the United States to show practical interest in Moscow's proposals on security guarantees and waits for the reaction of US Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried at an upcoming meeting, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

Ryabkov plans to meet with Donfried in Moscow on Wednesday and discuss the idea of security guarantees.

"We will listen to what they tell us, in what form. We expect, however, that practical interest will be shown and there will be no surge of negativity, which was observed on many Russian proposals in the past," the diplomat said.