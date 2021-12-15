UrduPoint.com

Russia Expects US To Show Practical Interest In Security Guarantees Proposals - Ryabkov

Muhammad Irfan 17 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 11:10 AM

Russia Expects US to Show Practical Interest in Security Guarantees Proposals - Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Russia expects the United States to show practical interest in Moscow's proposals on security guarantees and waits for the reaction of US Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried at an upcoming meeting, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

Ryabkov plans to meet with Donfried in Moscow on Wednesday and discuss the idea of security guarantees.

"We will listen to what they tell us, in what form. We expect, however, that practical interest will be shown and there will be no surge of negativity, which was observed on many Russian proposals in the past," the diplomat said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia United States

Recent Stories

Turkmenistan has sent a humanitarian aid to Afghan ..

Turkmenistan has sent a humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

27 seconds ago
 OPPO unveils trailblazing, new imaging NPU – Mar ..

OPPO unveils trailblazing, new imaging NPU – MariSilicon X

5 minutes ago
 WHO Director-General commends Abu Dhabi Stem Cells ..

WHO Director-General commends Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre on COVID-19 treatments

42 minutes ago
 Local Press: UAE brings parity between public and ..

Local Press: UAE brings parity between public and private sectors

1 hour ago
 Kuwait reports 30 new COVID-19 cases

Kuwait reports 30 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.