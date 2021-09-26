Russia Expects US to Stop Using Force, Other Methods to Impose Its Ways - Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2021) Russia expects the United States to abandon not only the use of force but any methods of imposing its model of development on other countries, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly in New York, Lavrov noted that US President Joe Biden had earlier rejected the use of military operations "to remake other countries."

"We expect that the US will make the next step and abandon not only coercive but all other methods of imposing their model of development," the minister said.