Russia Expects US To Take Action On Israeli-Palestinian Peace - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 04:55 PM

Russia Expects US to Take Action on Israeli-Palestinian Peace - Foreign Ministry

Russia welcomes US declarations in support of the two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict but expects the Biden administration to walk the talk, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Russia welcomes US declarations in support of the two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict but expects the Biden administration to walk the talk, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Friday.

"We heard the new American administration, in particular about its intention to restart a dialogue with the Palestinian National Authority, which was frozen under the previous [administration]...

Our positions converge in what concerns the role of the middle East Quartet but we must note these are only declared [US] intentions," she told reporters.

"Our approach to this [MidEast peace process] has been confirmed through our stance on the international arena and concrete work in international organizations. At the moment, the similarities in our and US approaches are only confirmed by [US] statements. That is why we need to wait for concrete actions," she added.

