Russia Expects Visit of Icelandic Foreign Minister in 2019 - Foreign Ministry Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Icelandic Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson is expected to pay a visit to Russia by the end of 2019, Sergey Belyaev, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second European Department, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We expect the visit of the Icelandic foreign minister in the near future as well, I mean, by the end of the year.

We are also working on a whole range of other contacts," Belyaev said.

Russia is discussing the possibility to exchange foreign ministers' visits with Finland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark as well, the diplomat noted.

"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will go somewhere, while some of his counterparts have been invited to come. I believe such contacts will be held next year," Belyaev added.