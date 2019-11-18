UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Expects Visit Of Icelandic Foreign Minister In 2019 - Foreign Ministry Official

Sumaira FH 30 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 12:29 PM

Russia Expects Visit of Icelandic Foreign Minister in 2019 - Foreign Ministry Official

Icelandic Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson is expected to pay a visit to Russia by the end of 2019, Sergey Belyaev, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second European Department, said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Icelandic Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson is expected to pay a visit to Russia by the end of 2019, Sergey Belyaev, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second European Department, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We expect the visit of the Icelandic foreign minister in the near future as well, I mean, by the end of the year.

We are also working on a whole range of other contacts," Belyaev said.

Russia is discussing the possibility to exchange foreign ministers' visits with Finland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark as well, the diplomat noted.

"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will go somewhere, while some of his counterparts have been invited to come. I believe such contacts will be held next year," Belyaev added.

Related Topics

Exchange Russia Norway Visit Sweden Finland Denmark 2019

Recent Stories

Bahria University Islamabad Campus holds 22nd Conv ..

4 minutes ago

OIC Welcomes UN Fourth Committee’s Consensus and ..

4 minutes ago

Petition against JUI-F's Plan-B: LHC seeks reply f ..

8 minutes ago

Vice Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani Appointed As V ..

14 minutes ago

North Korean First Vice Minister of Foreign Affair ..

10 minutes ago

President Arif Alvi arrives Quetta on two-day visi ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.