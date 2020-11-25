Russia Expects Visit Of Iraqi Defense Minister - Lavrov
Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 04:14 PM
Iraq's defense minister is expected to pay a visit to Russia in the foreseeable future, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced on Wednesday
"The visit of the Iraqi defense minister to the Russian Federation is planned for the foreseeable future," Lavrov said at a press conference, adding that defense cooperation is most likely to be discussed.