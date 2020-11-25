UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Expects Visit Of Iraqi Defense Minister - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 04:14 PM

Russia Expects Visit of Iraqi Defense Minister - Lavrov

Iraq's defense minister is expected to pay a visit to Russia in the foreseeable future, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Iraq's defense minister is expected to pay a visit to Russia in the foreseeable future, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced on Wednesday.

"The visit of the Iraqi defense minister to the Russian Federation is planned for the foreseeable future," Lavrov said at a press conference, adding that defense cooperation is most likely to be discussed.

Related Topics

Russia Iraq Visit

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,297 new COVID-19 cases, 783 recove ..

7 minutes ago

EU Drug Agency Discussing Russia's Sputnik V Vacci ..

25 seconds ago

US to Withdraw 500 More Troops From Iraq Under Fre ..

27 seconds ago

Babar Azam expresses gratitude to his parents for ..

21 minutes ago

West's Actions Against Belarus Will Not Affect Mos ..

28 seconds ago

Former principal NMC Dr Mushtaq Ahmad passes away

30 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.