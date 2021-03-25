UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Expects Visit Of South Korean Prime Minister In Fall - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 11:55 AM

Russia Expects Visit of South Korean Prime Minister in Fall - Lavrov

South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has been invited to take part in the Open Innovations international forum scheduled to take place in Moscow in the fall, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has been invited to take part in the Open Innovations international forum scheduled to take place in Moscow in the fall, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"The South Korean prime minister has an invitation from the Russian prime minister to take part in the Open Innovations international forum, which will be held in Moscow in the fall of this year," Lavrov said after talks with South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong in Seoul.

Lavrov noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin had been invited to visit Seoul, but the visit did not take place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the foreign minister, the sides will return to this issue as soon as the epidemiological situation allows.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Visit Vladimir Putin Seoul North Korea From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia, S. Korea Plan to Reverse Decline in Trade ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Concerned as N. Korea's Missile Launches Ta ..

4 minutes ago

Trump Could Partner With FreeSpace to Create New S ..

13 minutes ago

Russia's Lawmaker Believes N. Korea's Missile Laun ..

13 minutes ago

EU races to catch up on Covid-19 vaccines as Brazi ..

17 minutes ago

Tokyo's Nikkei snaps losing streak 25 march 2021

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.