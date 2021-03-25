Russia Expects Visit of South Korean Prime Minister in Fall - Lavrov

South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has been invited to take part in the Open Innovations international forum scheduled to take place in Moscow in the fall, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has been invited to take part in the Open Innovations international forum scheduled to take place in Moscow in the fall, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"The South Korean prime minister has an invitation from the Russian prime minister to take part in the Open Innovations international forum, which will be held in Moscow in the fall of this year," Lavrov said after talks with South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong in Seoul.

Lavrov noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin had been invited to visit Seoul, but the visit did not take place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the foreign minister, the sides will return to this issue as soon as the epidemiological situation allows.