Russia Expects Visit Of US Special Envoy For North Korea, Date Uncertain - Ryabkov

3 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 01:50 PM

Russia Expects Visit of US Special Envoy for North Korea, Date Uncertain - Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) Russia expects a visit of the US special representative for North Korea, but the exact date is uncertain, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Friday.

Stephen Biegun, currently serving as the US special representative for North Korea, was confirmed as the next deputy secretary of state by the Senate earlier in the day.

"We maintain constant contact with Mr. Biegun and his subordinates in charge of the Korean Peninsula issues. The schedule of his possible visit here is on the agenda, but there is no specific information yet, as I see it," Ryabkov said.

