Russia Expects West to Take Reciprocal Steps on New Missile Systems Moratorium - Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) Russia is counting on reciprocal steps from its Western partners with respect to the Moscow-led moratorium on the deployment of new missile systems in Europe, Deputy Chair of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said in his article "75th Anniversary of the United Nations: Old Problems, New Challenges and Global Solutions.

"At the same time, we need not only to ensure reduction of the existing arms but also to minimize the risks of possible new threats. In this vein, Russia has declared a moratorium on deployment of new missile systems in Europe and other regions. We expect to see our Western partners take reciprocal steps," Medvedev's article published on the RT channel's website read.