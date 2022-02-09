Moscow has not yet received a written reply from France and other Western countries on how they understand the principle of indivisibility of security, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

On January 28, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov requested a clarification form NATO foreign ministers on how the alliance understands the principle of the indivisibility of security. The EU is expected to send a joint reply some time on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg. EU Foreign Policy chief Josep Borrell has reportedly signed the letter, which was written in coordination with NATO.

"We are still waiting for a reply from France and other Western countries to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's letter on possible ways of practical implementation of indivisibility of security principle," Zakharova told a briefing.

On February 1, Russian Foreign Ministry released the full text of Lavrov's letter to the United States, Canada and European countries.

Moscow published its security suggestions for NATO and the United States in late 2021 as tensions rose around Ukraine. Moscow specifically requested guarantees that NATO would not expand eastward to include Ukraine and Georgia, to which Washington has replied by insisting it will not allow anyone to slam NATO's open-door policy shut. The US and NATO have submitted their responses to the proposals, which Moscow is still analyzing before deciding on the next step.