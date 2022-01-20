UrduPoint.com

Russia Expects Written Response To Security Proposals From US In Next Few Days - Dmitry Peskov

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Russia Expects Written Response to Security Proposals From US in Next Few Days - Dmitry Peskov

Russia expects a written response from the US on its proposals on security guarantees in the next few days, probably next week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) Russia expects a written response from the US on its proposals on security guarantees in the next few days, probably next week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Time matters. We are saying that we expect to receive it one of these days, not necessarily tomorrow," Peskov told reporters.

When asked whether a response next week would be acceptable to Russia, Peskov answered in the affirmative.

Related Topics

Russia From

Recent Stories

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of th ..

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan on th ..

16 minutes ago
 Dmitry Peskov says Biden's Ukraine remarks 'destab ..

Dmitry Peskov says Biden's Ukraine remarks 'destabilising'

34 seconds ago
 US Statement Not Proof That Ukraine Will Not Join ..

US Statement Not Proof That Ukraine Will Not Join NATO Eventually - Dmitry Pesko ..

36 seconds ago
 Threats Against Russia Can Inspire Kiev to Settle ..

Threats Against Russia Can Inspire Kiev to Settle Donbas Conflict by Force - Dmi ..

37 seconds ago
 Spain leads calls for Covid-19 to be treated like ..

Spain leads calls for Covid-19 to be treated like flu

39 seconds ago
 Islamabad police to conduct audit of its resources ..

Islamabad police to conduct audit of its resources

41 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.