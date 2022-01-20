Russia Expects Written Response to Security Proposals From US in Next Few Days - Dmitry Peskov

Russia expects a written response from the US on its proposals on security guarantees in the next few days, probably next week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) Russia expects a written response from the US on its proposals on security guarantees in the next few days, probably next week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Time matters. We are saying that we expect to receive it one of these days, not necessarily tomorrow," Peskov told reporters.

When asked whether a response next week would be acceptable to Russia, Peskov answered in the affirmative.