Russia Expelling 2 Bulgarian Diplomats In Response To Sofia's Actions - Foreign Ministry

Mon 12th October 2020 | 04:24 PM

Russia is declaring two Bulgarian diplomats personae non grata in response to Sofia expelling two employees of the Russian trade mission in Bulgaria, the Foreign Ministry said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) Russia is declaring two Bulgarian diplomats personae non grata in response to Sofia expelling two employees of the Russian trade mission in Bulgaria, the Foreign Ministry said Monday.

Earlier in the day, Bulgarian Ambassador to Russia was summoned to the ministry building in Moscow.

"On October 12, Bulgarian Ambassador Atanas Krystin was invited to the Russian Foreign Ministry, where he was given the ministry's note about declaring two employees of the Bulgarian embassy personae non grata," the ministry said.

"This measure is a symmetric response to the unsubstantiated decision of the Bulgarian authorities to expel two deputy heads of the Russian trade mission in Sofia in September this year," the ministry stressed.

