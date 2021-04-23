Russia Expelling Polish Diplomats Shows Its 'Confrontational Approach' to EU - Commission

Russia's decision to expel five Polish diplomats shows its "very confrontational approach" to the European Union, Peter Stano, a spokesman for the European Commission, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Russia's decision to expel five Polish diplomats shows its "very confrontational approach" to the European Union, Peter Stano, a spokesman for the European Commission, said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Russia declared five staffers of the Polish embassy personae non gratae, obligating them to leave the country by May 16, as a response to Warsaw's expulsion of three Russian diplomats.

"I haven't seen the latest announcement and the justification for it and the explanations provided by the Russian side on this issue but in general, it would only confirm the recent pattern of the very confrontational approach by the Russian Federation towards the European Union and its member states," Stano said at a European Commission press briefing.