UrduPoint.com

Russia Expels 1 Estonian Diplomat In Retaliation - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Russia Expels 1 Estonian Diplomat in Retaliation - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Friday its decision to expel one Estonian diplomat as a retaliatory measure to actions by Tallinn.

Earlier in the day, Charge d'Affaires ad interim of Estonia in Russia Jana Vanamolder was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. A strong protest was expressed to the head of the Estonian diplomatic mission in connection with the announcing a diplomatic officer of the Russian Embassy in Tallinn persona non grata on March 24 without any grounds.

"Based on the principle of reciprocity, ... a diplomat of a similar level of the Estonian Embassy in Moscow will have to leave Russia," the ministry said in a statement, adding that this diplomat must leave within the same timeframe that was determined by the Estonian side for the departure of the Russian diplomat.

Moscow will also be forced to take other retaliatory measures against the provocative activities of Estonia targeting Russia, the ministry said.

Related Topics

Protest Moscow Russia Tallinn Same Estonia March

Recent Stories

Emirates and United Activate Codeshare Partnership ..

Emirates and United Activate Codeshare Partnership to Enhance Connectivity to th ..

8 minutes ago
 Fire Exchange Took Place Between Terrorists And Se ..

Fire Exchange Took Place Between Terrorists And Security Forces

29 minutes ago
 Elections delay case: CJP Bandial reconstitutes th ..

Elections delay case: CJP Bandial reconstitutes three-member bench

1 hour ago
 UAE wins bid to host third ICAO Conference on Avia ..

UAE wins bid to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels

2 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for enhanced global partnerships to ..

Pakistan calls for enhanced global partnerships towards ‘zero waste’

2 hours ago
 WHO to rehabilitate, activate 50 hospitals in floo ..

WHO to rehabilitate, activate 50 hospitals in flood-hit areas of KP

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.