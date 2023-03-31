Russia Expels 1 Estonian Diplomat in Retaliation - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Friday its decision to expel one Estonian diplomat as a retaliatory measure to actions by Tallinn.

Earlier in the day, Charge d'Affaires ad interim of Estonia in Russia Jana Vanamolder was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. A strong protest was expressed to the head of the Estonian diplomatic mission in connection with the announcing a diplomatic officer of the Russian Embassy in Tallinn persona non grata on March 24 without any grounds.

"Based on the principle of reciprocity, ... a diplomat of a similar level of the Estonian Embassy in Moscow will have to leave Russia," the ministry said in a statement, adding that this diplomat must leave within the same timeframe that was determined by the Estonian side for the departure of the Russian diplomat.

Moscow will also be forced to take other retaliatory measures against the provocative activities of Estonia targeting Russia, the ministry said.