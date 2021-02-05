UrduPoint.com
Russia Expels 3 European Diplomats For Participating In Unauthorized Rallies - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 07:44 PM

Russia on Friday expelled three European diplomats from Germany, Poland and Sweden for participating in unauthorized rallies in support of Alexey Navalny, the EU Observer portal reports, citing sources in the EU

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) Russia on Friday expelled three European diplomats from Germany, Poland and Sweden for participating in unauthorized rallies in support of Alexey Navalny, the EU Observer portal reports, citing sources in the EU.

According to the publication, the diplomats were expelled during a press conference of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.

Borrell is in Moscow on an official visit. This is the first visit of the head of European diplomacy to the Russian capital since 2017.

Earlier, a source in Moscow told reporters that a Swedish diplomat thad taken part in an unauthorized rally on Nevsky Prospekt in St. Petersburg on January 23. The Swedish embassy said the diplomat had only watched the action. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, commenting on the actions of Western embassies regarding uncoordinated actions in Russia and the presence of diplomats at the trial in the Navalny case, said that Moscow would work on every such case.

