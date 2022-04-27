UrduPoint.com

Russia Expels 3 Norwegian Diplomats - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2022 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Russia has decided to expel three diplomats from the Norwegian Embassy in Moscow, the Russian foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian foreign ministry summoned Norwegian Ambassador Rune Resaland to express protest in connection with the unjustified decision of Oslo to expel the employees of the Russian Embassy in Norway, as well as the provision of military assistance by the Norwegian authorities to Kiev.

"The Russian side noted that the unfriendly line of the Norwegian authorities is causing serious damage to bilateral relations. The ambassador was presented with a note on the declaration of three diplomats of the Norwegian Embassy in Moscow personae non gratae on the basis of reciprocity (principle)," the ministry said in a statement.

