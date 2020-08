The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday it had summoned Slovak Ambassador Pyotr Priputen to express protest over the expulsion of three Russian diplomats from Slovakia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday it had summoned Slovak Ambassador Pyotr Priputen to express protest over the expulsion of three Russian diplomats from Slovakia.

The ministry has informed Priputen of mirror measures, giving marching orders to three Slovak diplomats in Russia.