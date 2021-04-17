(@ChaudhryMAli88)

In response to Warsaw's actions, Russia will expel five Polish diplomats from the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) In response to Warsaw's actions, Russia will expel five Polish diplomats from the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"By the way, we noticed how quickly Warsaw sang along the US administration, demanding the departure of three Russian diplomats from Poland.

In turn, five Polish diplomats will be expelled from Russia," the ministry said in a statement.

Three employees of the Russian Embassy in Poland were previously recognized as personae non gratae. Warsaw explained this decision by "the violation of the conditions of diplomatic status by these persons and the conduct of events to the detriment of the Republic of Poland."