Russia Expels Albanian Diplomat In Response To Tirana's Actions - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

Russia Expels Albanian Diplomat in Response to Tirana's Actions - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Albanian ambassador and told him the first secretary of the diplomatic mission was declared persona non grata, the ministry said Monday.

The ministry said it was acting this way "in response to Albania' s decision to expel the first secretary of the Russian embassy in Tirana on a trumped-up pretext."

The Albanian diplomat has 72 hours to leave the country.

More Stories From World

