Russia Expels Assistant Military Attache of Bulgarian Embassy - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Russia has declared Mitko Borisov, assistant military attache at the Bulgarian embassy in Moscow, persona non grata, he must leave the country within 72 hours, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"The ambassador of Bulgaria Atanas Krastin was invited to the Russian Foreign Ministry on December 28, where he was handed a note from the ministry announcing persona non grata of Lt. Col. Mitko Borisov, assistant military attache at the Bulgarian embassy in Moscow. The said officer was ordered to leave Russia within 72 hours," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"This step was taken by the Russian side in response to the unjustified decision of Bulgaria to expel from the country in December the military, air and naval attache at the Russian embassy in Sofia," the Russian diplomatic service stressed.