UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Expels Assistant Military Attache Of Bulgarian Embassy - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 24 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 09:14 PM

Russia Expels Assistant Military Attache of Bulgarian Embassy - Foreign Ministry

Russia has declared Mitko Borisov, assistant military attache at the Bulgarian embassy in Moscow, persona non grata, he must leave the country within 72 hours, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Russia has declared Mitko Borisov, assistant military attache at the Bulgarian embassy in Moscow, persona non grata, he must leave the country within 72 hours, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"The ambassador of Bulgaria Atanas Krastin was invited to the Russian Foreign Ministry on December 28, where he was handed a note from the ministry announcing persona non grata of Lt. Col. Mitko Borisov, assistant military attache at the Bulgarian embassy in Moscow. The said officer was ordered to leave Russia within 72 hours," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"This step was taken by the Russian side in response to the unjustified decision of Bulgaria to expel from the country in December the military, air and naval attache at the Russian embassy in Sofia," the Russian diplomatic service stressed.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Sofia Bulgaria December From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid directs to extend tourist visa ..

24 minutes ago

German care home workers given five times vaccine ..

2 minutes ago

Govt working on targeted subsidies to provide chea ..

2 minutes ago

30 more patients tested positive for Covid-19 in H ..

2 minutes ago

Zartaj stresses to resolve political issues in Par ..

3 minutes ago

MNA express grief over Senator Kulsoom demise

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.