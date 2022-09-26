Russia Expels Employee of Consulate General in Vladivostok

Moscow protests to Japan in connection with the activities of Motoka Tatsunori, an employee of the Consulate General in Vladivostok, who was declared persona non grata, he must leave Russia within two days, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

"On September 26, the Minister-Counselor of the Japanese Embassy in Moscow was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, and was informed that for activities incompatible with the status of a consular official and detrimental to Russia's security interests, the consul of the Japanese Consulate General in Vladivostok had been declared persona non grata and must leave the Russian Federation within 48 hours," the ministry said in a statement.

A strong protest was expressed to the Japanese side in connection with the actions of the employee of the Consulate General and a note of the corresponding content was handed over to him, the ministry added.

Earlier, Russia's Federal Security Service reported that the Japanese consul in Vladivostok had been declared persona non grata in connection with his activities. He was caught red-handed while receiving information about the impact of sanctions on the situation in Primorye. The detained consul pleaded guilty to violating Russian law.