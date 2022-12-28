Russia Expels Employee of Lithuanian Embassy - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) Russia declared an employees of the Lithuanian embassy persona non grata on Wednesday in response to the recent expulsion of Russia's diplomat from Vilnius, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"On December 28, Lithuanian Charge d'Affaires in Russia Jurgita Cibulskiene was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. A strong protest was expressed to Lithuania in connection with the unjustified expulsion of an employee of the Russian embassy in Vilnius on December 1. As a response, one of the diplomats of the Lithuanian embassy was declared persona non grata, he must leave Russian territory within 5 days," a statement read.