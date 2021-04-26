(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Russia expels a staffer of the Italian embassy in response to a similar decision by Rome, he will be given 24 hours to leave the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Monday.

"On April 26, Italian Ambassador in Moscow [Pasquale] Terracciano was invited to the Russian Foreign Ministry, where he was handed a ministerial note saying that [Claudio] Pacifici ” an aide to the defense and naval attache of the Italian embassy in Russia ” was declared persona non grata as a response to the Italian authorities' unfriendly and groundless move against the military attache office of the Russian embassy in Rome.

The above-mentioned staffer has to leave the territory of the Russian Federation within 24 hours," the ministry said in a statement.