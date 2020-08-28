Russia Expels Norwegian Diplomat In Spying Affair
Fri 28th August 2020 | 03:34 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :The Russian foreign ministry on Friday said it had expelled a Norwegian diplomat after Oslo earlier this month expelled a Russian diplomat following the arrest of a suspected spy.
The Russian ministry said that "as a retaliatory measure, one of the senior diplomats at the Norwegian embassy was also declared persona non grata" and must leave within three days.