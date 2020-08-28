UrduPoint.com
Russia Expels Norwegian Diplomat In Spying Affair

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 03:34 PM

Russia expels Norwegian diplomat in spying affair

The Russian foreign ministry on Friday said it had expelled a Norwegian diplomat after Oslo earlier this month expelled a Russian diplomat following the arrest of a suspected spy

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :The Russian foreign ministry on Friday said it had expelled a Norwegian diplomat after Oslo earlier this month expelled a Russian diplomat following the arrest of a suspected spy.

The Russian ministry said that "as a retaliatory measure, one of the senior diplomats at the Norwegian embassy was also declared persona non grata" and must leave within three days.

More Stories From World

