Russia expels Norwegian diplomat in spying affair

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :The Russian foreign ministry on Friday said it had expelled a Norwegian diplomat after Oslo earlier this month expelled a Russian diplomat following the arrest of a suspected spy.

The Russian ministry said that "as a retaliatory measure, one of the senior diplomats at the Norwegian embassy was also declared persona non grata" and must leave within three days.