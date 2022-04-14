UrduPoint.com

Russia Expels Senior Czech Diplomat - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2022 | 12:39 AM

Moscow is expelling a senior Czech diplomat in a tit-for-tat response to Prague, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) Moscow is expelling a senior Czech diplomat in a tit-for-tat response to Prague, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry mentioned that it summoned the Czech ambassador earlier in the day to protest Prague's recent decision on expelling a senior Russian diplomat.

"The ambassador was handed a note from the ministry about the announcement of a senior diplomat of the Czech embassy in Moscow a persona non grata in response, who was ordered to leave the territory of Russia before the end of the day on April 16," the ministry said in a statement.

